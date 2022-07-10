Dog regularly sees its reflection in mirror, still gets bamboozled. Watch

Dogs are funny and adorable. Probably that is the reason, the videos that capture different antics of the pooches never fail to win people’s hearts. Just like this video that showcases a dog getting bamboozled by seeing its reflection in mirror, despite having seen it multiple times.

The video is posted on Reddit with a simple caption that adds context to the clip. “Nova is 5. Mirror is not new,” the caption reads. The video opens to show the dog standing in front of a mirror. The clip then goes on to show how the dog genuinely gets confused by seeing its reflection.

Take a look at the video:

The video is posted about 17 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 6,300 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“12/10 for experienced derpidity,” posted a Reddit user. “That's a strange dog. Seems like it wants to play with me but it's a little stupid. It looks at me when I look at it and it runs away from me when I run away from it. But it never chases me. And when I try to chase it, it comes to me. Very strange,” shared another imagining the dog’s thoughts. “YOU again…,” commented a third. “Real confused haha,” reads a fourth.