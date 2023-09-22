Dog shows his artistic side as he plays keyboard and sings

Be it a pet parent looking for a quick mood boost or an animal lover searching for a pick-me-up, one of the things that can almost always make them happy is an adorable dog video. Are you in one of these situations? A dog named Buddy Mercury is here to cheer you up. Shared on Instagram, a video captures the dog’s artistic abilities. The video of a keyboard playing dog has left people amused. (Instagram/@buddymercury)

The video is posted on the Instagram page dedicated to Buddy Mercury. “When you feel inspired! AROO!” reads the caption shared along with the video.

The video opens to show a keyboard kept in a room with a dog standing in front of the musical instrument. The pooch then stands using his hind legs and places his front paws on the keyboard. As the video progresses, the dog is seen hitting different keys of the keyboard. At one point, he also starts to howl as if singing with the tune he is playing.

Take a look at this dog video:

The post was shared a day ago. Since being posted, it has accumulated close to 1.5 lakh views. The video has also gathered more than 8,600 likes. The video prompted people to post various replies. From praising the dog’s skills to calling him “cute”, people posted varied comments to showcase their reactions.

What did Instagram users say about this dog video?

“My day gets better every time I see Buddy and hear his songs,” praised an Instagram user. “You are the best sweetheart,” joined another. “Oh so clever and artistic!” added a third. “You sound so pawsome,” posted a fourth. “So adorable. He always makes me smile,” wrote a fifth. Many netizens couldn’t stop sharing heart emoticons to show their reactions to the video.