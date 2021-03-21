Dog sits in pool amid rainfall, video gets over 2 million views. Seen it yet?

IND USA
The image shows a dog named Carlito.(Twitter/@dog_rates)
The video prompted people to share all sorts of comments.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 09:37 AM IST

Do you often find yourself searching the Internet for cute doggo videos? Then here is a clip which will speak to your soul. Even if you’re not a pooch-content enthusiast, there is a possibility that this sweet clip of a dog named Carlito will steal your heart.

Shared on Twitter profile of WeRateDogs, the amazingly adorable video is absolutely entertaining to watch. “This is Carlito. He misread today’s forecast. Going to wait just a little longer to see if the sun comes out. 14/10” they wrote while sharing the clip.

The video opens to show Carlito in a pool amid rainfall. The video captures the dog’s reaction to the whole affair. We won’t give away much, take a look at the video:

Since being posted, the video has gone all kinds of viral. Till now, it has gathered over 2.3 million views and the numbers are only increasing. People shared all kinds of comments, a few also tried to interpret what the dog might be feeling. Just like this individual who wrote, “Everyone else is saying this dog looks sad but I think he looks relaxed. You can't always have sunshine so you might as well learn to chill in the rain.”

In reply, a Twitter user wrote, “My dog loves to sit in the rain. When I fuss at him to come in, because he is soaking wet, he looks at me like I’m nuts and goes back to looking out in the rain.”

Here’s how some others reacted:

What are your thoughts on the video?

