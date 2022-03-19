Home / Trending / Dog sitting beside human does this when another pooch tries getting close to her
Dog sitting beside human does this when another pooch tries getting close to her

The video of the dog getting jealous when another pooch tries to come near its human is posted on Reddit.
The image, taken from the Reddit video, shows the dog with its human.(Reddit/@Devi8tor)
Published on Mar 19, 2022 03:29 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Often videos are posted on social media that showcase lovely moments shared between dog.This video, posted on Reddit, however, is not amid such clips. On the contrary, it shows what a dog does when another pooch tries getting close to the human its cuddling with. There is a possibility that the video will leave you laughing out loud.

The video is posted on Reddit with a funny caption. “My hooman…MINE,” it reads. The video showcases exactly how a dog says that through its gesture.

The clip opens to show a dog sitting with its head on the shoulder of a woman. Within moments, another pooch tries getting close to the human. Take a look at the video to see what happens next.

The video has been posted two days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 5,500 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also amassed various comments from people.

“Those eyes!!!!” wrote a Reddit user. "Back off and get your own human to cuddle,” joked another. “Not going to share human anytime soon,” expressed a third. “That is too precious,” commented a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

reddit video dog.
