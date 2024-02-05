 Dog trapped in shipping container without food, water for a week finally freed | Trending - Hindustan Times
News / Trending / Dog survives a week without food or water in shipping container, rescued by coast guards

Dog survives a week without food or water in shipping container, rescued by coast guards

ByArfa Javaid
Feb 05, 2024 06:29 PM IST

The coast guards provided her with water and took her to an animal shelter for further care.

A routine inspection of shipping containers by a team of marine officers resulted in the heartwarming rescue of a dog who was stuck inside for a week without food and water. The officers provided her with water and took her to an animal shelter for further care. The heartening rescue was shared on Facebook and received numerous responses from people.

Members of the coast guard posing for the camera with the dog that they rescued. (Facebook/@uscgheartland)
Members of the coast guard posing for the camera with the dog that they rescued. (Facebook/@uscgheartland)

“Earlier today, a team of marine inspectors from US Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston saved a life in a way that was unexpected,” wrote US Coast Guard Heartland while sharing a few pictures on Facebook.

In the next few lines, the organisation shared the incident in detail: “MST3 Bryan Wainscott, MST1 Lucas Loe, MST2 Ryan McMahon, and MST3 Jose Reyes were busy randomly selecting from thousands of shipping containers for inspection. Suddenly, they heard barking and scratching coming from one of the containers in a stack. When they lowered the container and opened the door, a dog popped out!”

“This sweet girl was trapped in the container for at least a week and was tired, hungry, and very happy to see her rescuers. The Coast Guard members gave her water and brought her to a local animal shelter for further care. Thanks to their actions, Connie the Container Dog is safe and sound!” they further shared.

One of the pictures shows a member of the coast guard posing for the camera moments after the rescue. Another shows the dog sitting inside a vehicle. A third picture shows the rescue team posing with the dog.

Take a look at the posts here:

The Facebook post was shared on February 1. Since then, it has collected a flurry of reactions from people. Many even dropped comments on the post.

Here’s how people reacted to this Facebook post:

“Wow! Glad she is alive and well. What a journey for her!” posted an individual.

Another added, “Thankful you guys were able to find and save her and we know she is too!”

“This is so cool,” expressed a third.

A fourth shared, “Awesome! Great find.”

“What a story! Congratulations on finding her! Great job!” wrote a fifth.

A sixth joined, “I wonder how did she get there? Thank you for saving her.”

What are your thoughts on this post?

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

