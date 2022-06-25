Home / Trending / Dog takes back its soft toy from another pooch resting its head on it. Watch hilarious video
Dog takes back its soft toy from another pooch resting its head on it. Watch hilarious video

The video that shows a dog taking back its soft toy from another pooch resting its head on it was posted on Instagram.
The image has been taken from the viral video shared on Instagram. (Instagram/@charlie_the_golden18)
The image has been taken from the viral video shared on Instagram. (Instagram/@charlie_the_golden18)
Published on Jun 25, 2022 08:02 PM IST
By Arfa Javaid

The Internet is full of funny dog videos that cheer us up and brighten the rest of our day. A case in point is this video that involves two dogs. The video on Instagram showcases how a dog takes back its soft toy from another pooch sleeping on it. The video is hilarious, and there are chances that you may end up watching it more than once.

"She doin my toy a hog," reads the caption of the video shared on Instagram. The video shows a dog named Daisy resting its head on a soft toy, and the reflection of the other dog named Charlie is seen in the glass of a sliding door behind the sleeping dog. Within moments, Charlie is seen approaching Daisy and staring at her. We are not spoiling the fun by giving away everything.

So, watch the video below to know what happens next:

Since being shared two weeks ago, the video has received over 1.1 lakh views and more than 10,400 likes. The share has also invited a flurry of comments.

"Oh Daisy! You were looking so comfy and along comes Charlie ...Imma just take this! That is some bull right Daisy!" reads a comment. "Reminds me of what my brody bear (springer spaniel does to his sister lol," shares another. "Cracks me up the way you think and act like a little human kid," expresses a third.

The share has also received comments from pet parents who manage the accounts of their pet dogs.

"Sneaky Charlie did it again," reads a comment. "Is Charlie a Stabyhoun?" inquires another. "I am the same when Champ has anything. Everything in the house is mine," expressed another with a laughing emoticon.

Saturday, June 25, 2022
