Dog tries scaling a wall, fails but refuses to give up. Watch if he succeeds

A dog named Brodie is receiving lots of love after a video showing his determination was shared online. Posted on Instagram, the video shows the dog refusing to give up scaling a wall after failing multiple times. There is a chance that the video will leave you applauding for the adorable doggo too.

The video is posted on the Instagram page dedicated to the dog. The clip opens to show him at the K9 Super Wall event along with his human. It is a sporting event for dogs.

The video shows Brodie standing in front of a wall that the “athletic” dogs can scale. The clip then show the doggo taking its first attempt in scaling it and failing. This keeps on going for some time but the adorable pooch refuses to give up.

We won’t give away everything, so take a look at the video to see what happens:

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, it has accumulated more than two lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also gathered nearly 21,000 likes. The post has prompted people to share various reactions.

“Yes Brodieeeeee!!!!” wrote an Instagram user. “The definition of proud dad moments,” posted another. “Noooo way!!! Didn’t expect that, yes!!!!! Well done Brodie,” commented a third. “Wow congrats Brodie champion,” expressed a fourth.

Brodie’s pet dad also commented on the post and wrote, “This was one of my proudest dog dad moments.”

