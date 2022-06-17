Dog tries to play ball with a statue and it’s too adorable to miss

Dogs are such adorable animals and their antics just melt your heart sometimes. If you have ever had a dog as a pet, then you must be aware of their love of playing fetch with a ball. In an adorable video posted on Instagram, a dog wants to play with a ball with a man. However, the dog fails in its attempts as the man that the dog chose was a statue and it is hilarious yet cute to watch.

The video was posted on the page Good News Movement less than an hour ago and it has already received more than 47,000 views. The video shows a black cocker spaniel dog that is trying to play ball with a statue called Yankee Jack that is located in Watchet in England. The dog tries to hand over the ball to the statue many times and even keeps it in the statue’s lap. The poor dog fails to realise that the man is a statue and can’t play.

“I’m sure the statue would play if he could. An adorable pup,” says the caption of the video.

The video has also received several comments with netizens showring heart emojis.

“Throw the ball dude!!!” commented an Instagram user. “We don’t deserve dogs!” wrote another. “Oh my goodness that is so adorable,” said a third. “Ok...this makes me smile so big!! thank you!!! The music, the adorable puppy,” posted a fourth.

