Doggo gets its own pool, his reaction is priceless. Watch

If happy doggo videos make you happy, this video of an excited doggo will make you beam with joy. This one features a doggo who has just got his own pool. And his reaction to this special gift is what makes the video a must watch.

“Kept emptying the cat's water dish, decided to get him a wading pool,” says the caption shared along with the video on Reddit. It shows the doggo playing inside the pink pool. He has a toy in the pool which he keeps looking at off and on. However, the doggo seems most happy about the water in this huge bowl.

Watch the doggo enjoying his new pool in the video below:





Posted some nine hours ago, the video has collected nearly 6,000 upvotes and lots of comments. While many praised the video, others shared their own experiences of their pets.

“I love this, he looks so happy,” posted an individual. “I see an amazing summer in your future, good for y'all!” added another.

“Such a happy dog! My dog loves these little pools. He would spend all day in it if I let him. I have to make sure to clean his ears afterwards or else he will get gnarly ear infections. Otherwise, this is heaven for him!” shared a third. “I have 2 of these and I stack them inside each other so if anything pokey gets through, I just turn the pool on top as an instant fix. My dogs will play in their kiddie pool all summer,” shared a fourth.

