Donovan Ferreira ‘auditioning’ for Don 3? RR shares funny video

Don 3, the third instalment of the action drama franchise, is currently in its scripting stage. The information was revealed by the film franchise’s producer Ritesh Sidhwani. Since then, netizens have taken to social media to talk about the film. In fact, some people also speculated that Shah Rukh Khan, the protagonist of the first two instalments of the film, is exiting the franchise. Also, people started sharing names of different actors with the claim that they will replace SRK in Don 3. Rajasthan Royals (RR) has now joined that discussion with an interesting video of their own. Sharing a clip featuring Donovan Ferreira they wrote that it is his “Don 3 leaked audition video.” Rajasthan Royals shared this video of Donovan Ferreira.(Instagram/@ rajasthanroyals)

The video opens to show Donovan Ferreira saying the catchphrase from the film “Don ko pkadna muskil nehi, namumkin hai.”

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared about five hours ago, the video has accumulated more than 1.4 lakh views. Additionally, the share has received close to 15,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video. A few also reacted using laughing out loud emoticons.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Hahahah,” wrote an Instagram user. “Can’t wait to see you,” posted another. “Abki bar Don,” commented a third.