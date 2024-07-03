Dosa debuts as ‘naked crepe’ for nearly 1,400 in US restaurant, Harsh Goenka shares menu

How many names does dosa have? No, we are not talking about its types, but do you think the dish is known by some other moniker? Well, a US restaurant has done that and given such a name to this humble Indian dish that it has left even Harsh Goenka surprised. He shared an X post detailing how dosa got a fancy makeover as “naked crepe” in the menu of a US-based South Indian restaurant. That’s not it, wait till you see what idli and vada are called. The image shows the menu shared by Harsh Goenka, which lists “fancy names” for several humble Indian dishes, including dosa. (X/@hvgoenka)

“Who knew vada, idli, and dosa could sound so fancy? With these strange names khaane ka mazaa khatam (The pleasure of eating is gone with such names)! Agree,” Harsh Goenka wrote while sharing a screenshot of a menu, The image, beside dosa, lists vada as “dunked doughnut delight” and idli as “dunked rice cake delight.”

According to the image, the dosa is priced at $17.59, a little over ₹1,400. Idli costs $15.39 (nearly ₹1,300), and vada is $16.49 (approximately ₹1400).

Take a look at Harsh Goenka’s post here:

Since being shared, the viral post has accumulated more than 54,000 views and nearly 500 likes, prompting people to post varied comments.

What did X users say about Harsh Goenka’s food-related post?

“Price is so high. Rs. 1300 to 1500 per plate,” exclaimed an X user. Another individual added, “In our country we call it sambar vada, sambar idli and dosa. It’s just adding an Indian cousin to the Italian menu.”

A third posted, “They would have hired at least 3 people per dish.” While a fourth joked, “Haha, that's hilarious!”, a fifth wrote, “Also the price? Don’t think idli or vada is that expensive anywhere in India.”

The menu belongs to a vegetarian restaurant called Indian Crepe Co. It is located in Framingham, USA. According to Uber Eats they serve “a delightful variety of South Indian cuisine.”

What are your thoughts on Harsh Goenka’s post on the “fancy” names of idli, dosa, and vada?