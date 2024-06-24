Was Harsh Goenka invited to Vijay Mallya’s son Sidhartha Mallya’s wedding? Industrialist responds

Business tycoon Harsh Goenka responded to an X user’s query about whether he received the invitation to attend Vijay Mallya’s son Sidhartha Mallya’s wedding.
Sidhartha Mallya, son of fugitive Indian businessman Vijay Mallya, married Jasmine in a twin wedding ceremony in the United Kingdom. The couple first had a Christian wedding, followed by a Hindu ceremony the next day, and pictures of their wedding are all over the internet. Industrialist Harsh Goenka, too, jumped on the bandwagon and shared pictures from the couple’s wedding at Vijay Mallya’s lavish estate in Hertfordshire. He even cleared the air about whether or not he was invited to the wedding.