 Was Harsh Goenka invited to Vijay Mallya's son Sidhartha Mallya's wedding? Industrialist responds
Monday, Jun 24, 2024
Was Harsh Goenka invited to Vijay Mallya’s son Sidhartha Mallya’s wedding? Industrialist responds

ByArfa Javaid
Jun 24, 2024 05:55 PM IST

Business tycoon Harsh Goenka responded to an X user’s query about whether he received the invitation to attend Vijay Mallya’s son Sidhartha Mallya’s wedding.

Sidhartha Mallya, son of fugitive Indian businessman Vijay Mallya, married Jasmine in a twin wedding ceremony in the United Kingdom. The couple first had a Christian wedding, followed by a Hindu ceremony the next day, and pictures of their wedding are all over the internet. Industrialist Harsh Goenka, too, jumped on the bandwagon and shared pictures from the couple’s wedding at Vijay Mallya’s lavish estate in Hertfordshire. He even cleared the air about whether or not he was invited to the wedding.

Lalit Modi and Vijay Mallya attended Sidhartha Mallya and Jasmine's wedding in the United Kingdom. (X/@hvgoenka)
Lalit Modi and Vijay Mallya attended Sidhartha Mallya and Jasmine's wedding in the United Kingdom. (X/@hvgoenka)

Read| Vijay Mallya serves Kingfisher beer at Sidhartha Mallya and Jasmine's UK wedding

“Liquor tycoon’s son Sidhartha Mallya gets married with fanfare today in London,” wrote Harsh Goenka while sharing visuals from the wedding on X.

One of the pictures shared by Goenka shows the newlyweds posing for the camera with Vijay Mallya.

He also shared two videos from the wedding. One of them shows the guests enjoying the wedding, while another shows the newlyweds entering the venue.

Here’s what Harsh Goenka shared on X:

While reacting to Goenka’s post, which was shared on June 23 and has received over five lakh views, an individual asked, “Not invited?” To this, the billionaire replied, “No.”

Inside Sidhartha-Jasmine’s wedding

News / Trending / Was Harsh Goenka invited to Vijay Mallya’s son Sidhartha Mallya’s wedding? Industrialist responds
