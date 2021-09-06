Dosa loaded with cheese and dry fruits leaves tweeple cringing. Your thoughts?

Are you someone who enjoys eating a tasty and crispy dosa? The delicious treat rules the hearts of so many foodies. Not only are dosas yummy to eat, watching videos of people preparing the dish also keep going viral on and off. However, this video of a dosa being prepared has left many cringing and is going viral for all the wrong reasons.

Twitter user Deepak Prabhu posted the video on the micro-blogging platform. The video, which is 56 seconds long, shows a man preparing the dosa with paneer, cheese and even dry fruits. Once it’s served on the plate in four pieces, more grated cheese is added on it as garnishing.

Several people have taken to the comments section of the post to share their reactions to the dosa. While many seem upset with the version, called ‘Dilkhush Dosa’, a few didn't see any problem with it.

Watch the video below to this dosa being made:

How to screw a Dosa.

Since being shared on September 5, the video has collected over 1.3 lakh views and several comments.

“Dada, Dosa is the most abused dish in India. The original tastes amazing and doesn't need much apart from a few chutneys (one is usually enough too IMO) + piping hot sambar! But nooooo, they have to create these monstrosities,” commented an individual. “This obsession with cheese has ruined so many food items,” shared another.

“I don’t know why people hate this dosa, it’s the consumer’s choice to eat it and however they like it,” reacted a third.

Here’s what a few others posted:

What do you think about this dosa?