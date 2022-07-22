Doting dad Durjoy Datta shares what he did before taking daughter to zoo. Watch

Dads often walk that extra mile to make their kids happy. Just like doting papa Durjoy Datta did while taking her daughter to a zoo. He shared a video of the duo exploring an animal enclosure. However, what has won people over is what he did before taking her for the trip.

“To her I have lived all my life in the wild and go by the name of Crocodile Dundee,” he wrote and posted the video. A text insert on the video also adds context to his caption. “POV: You stayed up all night memorizing trivia about animals and now she thinks you’re the smartest man alive,” it reads.

The video shows Datta with his daughter standing in front of an enclosure that houses deer. They are both seen watching a fawn and conversing.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted 11 hours ago. Since being shared, the video has gathered nearly 97,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The video has also gathered various comments. “Aww,” posted an Instagram user. “Baba is always superhero and baba is the best,” shared another. “This is the cutest thing ever,” expressed a third. “That’s some different level of dedication and love for the kiddo.Father Datta is the coolest as per my view,” wrote a fourth.