DU professor ‘shocked, numb’ as thieves break into car in North Campus, steal wallet and laptop with 6 years of PhD work

An assistant professor at the University of Delhi has alleged that her car was broken into on a busy road in North Campus, with thieves stealing her wallet and laptop. A DU professor's car was broken into on a busy road in North Campus (Instagram/@prasoliterature)

The faculty member, who teaches at Maitreyi College and is also pursuing a PhD at DU, shared details of the incident on Instagram, where she posts content under the handle ‘Praso Literature’.

Thieves break into DU professor’s car “I went to North Campus with my husband because I had some PhD-related work,” she said in her video posted on April 7, speaking in Hindi. “After wrapping up the work, we decided to go to Kamla Nagar as I had to give some clothes to the tailor for alteration.”

“We parked our car in front of Croma on Bungalow Road, which is a very busy road,” she said.

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The tailor informed them that the alteration would take roughly two hours. To kill time, the DU professor and her husband went to a restaurant for some food, and then to Tanishq in the Kamla Nagar market.

“Now if we had walked to Tanishq, we would have seen our car parked on the road. However, we wanted to relive our college days, so we took a rickshaw,” she recalled.

After visiting Tanishq, when the couple returned to their car, they saw the driver’s side window had been smashed.