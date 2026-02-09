Dubai-based Indian crorepati Satish Sanpal buys ‘3kg gold’ for wife every year, says ‘Money is not God’

“Satish loves buying gold. He buys me 3 kilos of gold every year,” Tabinda revealed to the camera.

One standout moment in the trailer came from Tabinda Sanpal, wife of Indian-origin millionaire Satish Sanpal, who opened up about her husband’s love for gold.

The trailer offers a glimpse into the glitz and glamour that will define the show, highlighting the opulent lifestyles of Dubai’s high-profile Indian community.

Netflix has released the trailer for its upcoming reality show, Desi Bling, which shines a spotlight on Dubai’s elite Indian diaspora and their extravagant lifestyles. The series features actors Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, alongside prominent business figures such as Rizwan Sajan, founder and chairman of the Danube Group, and Satish Sanpal, founder of Anax Holding.

For some context, a kilo of gold will cost around ₹1.5 crore — give or take a few lakhs depending on the current rate. Three kilos of gold, therefore, would mean an investment of upwards of ₹4.5 crore every year.

(Also read: Left Jabalpur with ₹80,000, now lives in Burj Khalifa: Indian businessman opens up about his remarkable rise)

Who are Satish and Tabinda Sanpal? Satish Sanpal is the India-born chairman of Anax Holding. His company is involved in multiple areas such as Dubai real estate, financial markets, hospitality and media.

He is married to Tabinda Sanpal, a British-Pakistani woman. They have a one-year-old daughter named Isabella.

Sanpal first went viral in early 2025 for gifting his one-year-old daughter a custom pink Rolls Royce.

In an interview with Curly Tales last year, Sanpal had revealed that he was born in Jabalpur, India, and arrived in Dubai decades ago with only ₹80,000 in his pocket.

In the same interview, Tabinda had also revealed that as she is a Muslim and Satish a Hindu, her family was initially not happy with their relationship. However, as Satish found success and riches, their opinion changed.

“As Satish went up in his career, I saw everybody change their behaviour. They all started to call us, wanting to meet Satish,” she said.

This admission prompted Satish Sanpal to say “Money is not God, but it is also no less than God.”