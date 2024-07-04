 Dubai-based YouTuber Khalid Al Ameri shares Kerala monsoon visuals amid engagement rumours with Tamil actor Sunaina | Trending - Hindustan Times
Dubai-based YouTuber Khalid Al Ameri shares Kerala monsoon visuals amid engagement rumours with Tamil actor Sunaina

ByTrisha Sengupta
Jul 04, 2024 10:10 AM IST

Social media is rife with rumours about an engagement between Dubai-based YouTuber Khalid Al Ameri and Tamil actor Sunaina. They started with cryptic posts.

Dubai-based YouTuber Khalid Al Ameri shared a captivating series of monsoon visuals from Wayanad, Kerala, amid his engagement rumours with Tamil actor Sunaina. It all started with two posts shared by the actor and the YouTuber.

Dubai-based YouTuber Khalid Al Ameri posted these Kerala monsoon visuals as his Instagram story amid engagement rumours with Tamil actor Sunaina. (Instagram/@khalidalameri)
Dubai-based YouTuber Khalid Al Ameri posted these Kerala monsoon visuals as his Instagram story amid engagement rumours with Tamil actor Sunaina. (Instagram/@khalidalameri)

What sparked the rumours?

On June 5, Tamil actor Sunaina shared a post of her holding hands with a man, a post that Khalid Al Ameri liked. Just a few days later, on June 25, Al Ameri shared a photo of him holding a person’s hand who is wearing an engagement ring. Both the pictures have strikingly similar compositions, and these cryptic posts captured people’s attention, sparking romance rumours. Social media users were convinced that they were engaged, and the notion was fueled after Al Ameri’s former wife, Salma, confirmed their divorce.

Also Read: Dubai-based YouTuber Khalid Al Ameri engaged to Tamil actor Sunaina? First wife confirms divorce

What did Khalid Al Ameri share?

The YouTuber shared three videos as part of his Instagram story. The first clip shows the gorgeous greenery he captured at his hotel, Aramb Boutique Resort, in Chembra Peak's foothills.

Instagram Story showing monsoon in Kerala. (Instagram/@khalidalameri)
Instagram Story showing monsoon in Kerala. (Instagram/@khalidalameri)

"Nothing but beautiful nature and silence," he wrote while posting the second video. As for the third clip, he wrote, "Rain on leaves". It shows raindrops dancing on green leaves.

YouTuber Khalid Al Ameri shared this visual from Kerala. (Instagram/@khalidalameri)
YouTuber Khalid Al Ameri shared this visual from Kerala. (Instagram/@khalidalameri)
A visual posted by Dubai-based YouTuber Khalid Al Ameri. (Instagram/@khalidalameri)
A visual posted by Dubai-based YouTuber Khalid Al Ameri. (Instagram/@khalidalameri)

Khalid and Salama used to manage an Instagram page and a YouTube channel together, in addition to their individual social media accounts. They were among the most popular content creators in the Middle East. For the past few months, they stopped sharing content, which sparked a rumour about their separation. His ex-wife Salma recently confirmed this in a podcast. She revealed that they had been divorced and that it was finalised earlier this year.

Also Read: Sania Mirza’s father breaks silence on rumours of tennis star marrying cricketer Mohammed Shami

What are your thoughts on these monsoon visuals shared by YouTuber Khalid Al Ameri?

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world

News / Trending / Dubai-based YouTuber Khalid Al Ameri shares Kerala monsoon visuals amid engagement rumours with Tamil actor Sunaina
© 2024 HindustanTimes
