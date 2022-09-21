Duck keeps on irritating dog until it loses its cool. Watch

The Internet is filled with videos that show interactions between different animals or birds. While some of the videos show the love the animals share, others capture them engaging in playfight. This video involving a dog and a duck belongs to the latter category. Shared on Instagram, the video may leave you chuckling.

The clip was originally posted on the Instagram page dedicated to the duck named Dennis. The page bio says that he is an “Indian runner duck who is an absolute menace and thinks he is superman. ” The page is filled with different videos capturing antics of the duck and his dog siblings.

The video was shared with a caption on Dennis’ page that read, “Annoying someone until you get that bite you wanted.” The video, however, captured people’s attention after being re-shared on an Instagram page. “You can really tell they’re siblings,” they wrote and posted the video.

The video opens to show a dog sleeping and minding its own business. However, within moments, the duck approaches the pooch and keeps on poking the dog with his beak. The dog finally loses its cool and barks at the bird. To which, the duck quickly runs away.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than one million views and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted people to share various comments.

“That’s so funny the duck knew what it was doing and saw it coming,” posted an Instagram user. “My cat does this to my dog every day,” commented another. “Peace was never an option,” joked a third. ”It's a duck of course he ducked,” wrote a fourth. Many showed their reactions through laughing out loud emoticons.