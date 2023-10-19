EasyJet flight cancelled after passenger poops on the toilet floor

An easyJet flight which was set to take off from the Spanish island of Tenerife to London Gatwick was delayed by several hours after a passenger defecated on the toilet floor of the plane. Yes, you read that right. Many passengers were agitated due to the incident.

As per Fox News, the pilot announced the delay to passengers and flight crew. A video of the pilot shows him saying, “Someone found it rather exciting to defecate the front toilet so we're now staying the night here, we're now going to get everyone off and organise hotels, then we'll fly back tomorrow morning.”

Passenger Aaran Gedhu told CNN Travel that there were issues with the flight even before it was about to start. The original plane was switched out for a smaller aircraft, due to which several passengers were turned away at the boarding gate. Those who managed to get on board, two hours after the scheduled time were forced to wait on the ground while their baggage was offloaded since the aircraft was overweight.

Post this delay, the defecation incident happened that left passengers onboard agitated.

"It was just a very uncomfortable experience. Obviously, the plane was in an unsanitary state. So they had to get external cleaners out from the airport to clean it. So that’s when the stairs reconnected, and the cleaners came on to deep clean the flooring," Gedhu told CNN.

While the passengers were forced to stay the night Spanish island of Tenerife many people complained that easyJet was unable to find them hotels due to high demand in the area.

As per New York Post, a statement from easyJet said, "Due to extremely high demand, unfortunately, we’re unable to find hotel rooms in the area. If you need a hotel room and are able to make your own arrangements, we’ll refund the cost of a reasonably priced room, meals, and travel costs to and from your hotel. In this case, we ask that you look for accommodations that are three stars or equivalent.”

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON