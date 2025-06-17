Ed Sheeran’s wife had a 9-to-5 job at Deloitte, LinkedIn profile goes viral

It’s not every day that a LinkedIn profile grabs global attention, unless it belongs to Cherry Seaborn Sheeran, wife of global music sensation Ed Sheeran. The internet is currently buzzing over her professional journey, after users discovered that Seaborn held a full-time corporate job at Deloitte.(LinkedIn)

The internet is currently buzzing over her professional journey, after users discovered that Seaborn held a full-time corporate job at Deloitte, even as her husband toured stadiums around the world.

According to her now-viral profile, Cherry Seaborn worked as a Manager in Deloitte’s Nature, Climate and Sustainability - Innovation; Scaling Impact team from August 2021 to March 2024. Prior to that, she held roles in other Deloitte teams across New York and London.

Check out her LinkedIn profile here:

She also brings an academic background to the table. Seaborn holds a Post Graduate Certificate in Sustainable Business from the Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership, as well as a Master’s Degree in Management Studies from Duke University.

This is how X users reacted

While her professional credentials are impressive on their own, social media users are fascinated by her decision to quietly build a serious career in sustainability, all while being married to one of the world’s most famous musicians.

“She’s been at Deloitte for nine years, while married to a literal rock star. That’s awesome,” one X user commented. “I’d be afraid, if I married a rock star, that their fame would swallow me up,” another wrote.

Others praised her independence, calling her “a pure example of a woman being independent,” and “proof that it’s not about the money, it’s about self-importance.”

Seaborn, who married Sheeran in 2019, has long kept a low public profile. This peek into her corporate life, however, has added a new layer to her image, one that has struck a chord with many.

