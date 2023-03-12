Elderly man survives on sweets and croissants after getting stuck in snow for a week

An elderly man spent over a week alone in his automobile, stranded in a snow on a California roadway, surviving on croissants, sweets, and biscotti. Jerry Jouret, 81, left his mountain home in Big Pine, California, and took a three-hour trip to his family's house in Gardnerville, Nevada. The mathematician and former NASA employee, however, lost control of his vehicle and became partially buried in a snowbank along a constrained route around 30 minutes into his journey on February 24, as per CNN.

Jouret stayed in his car and only occasionally turned on the SUV to warm up, using little gas and battery power. He survived by eating the few foods he had with him and periodically rolled down the windows to eat snow. Jouret's automobile battery died midway through the third day as he was rolling the electronic window back up. It stayed partially open during the time he was stuck in the snow, reported CNN.

The Inyo County Sheriff's Office received a call regarding a missing individual four days after Jouret left for home. A search and response team was unable to begin a rescue effort until the harsh weather abated. The 81-year-old attempted to return home six days prior being stuck in snow but was unsuccessful. It was only when the authorities found a message on his mobile device that they were able to narrow their search and eventually find him.

The Inyo County Sheriff's Office even shared a post regarding the incident.

Take a look at it below:

This post was shared on March 4. Since being posted, it has been liked close to 3,000 times and has received several comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual posted, "This is why one should always carry an emergency kit applicable to your area's weather or the climate you're traveling to - I learned this the hard way!" Another person wrote, "So thankful for people who use their energy and time for others. Thank you for your hard work and efforts!" "Fantastic recovery! Thank you to ALL that gave their time, talent, and energy. You are amazingly committed to safety! Inyo County is blessed to have each and every one of you," added a third.