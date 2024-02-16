Elephant comes extremely close to bus while crossing road. Watch what the driver does

A video of a peaceful interaction between a bus driver and an elephant was shared on social media. IAS officer Supriya Sahu shared the video on X with an explanation about the incident. The video shows how the driver helps the gentle giant cross a road. The image shows an elephant approaching a bus while crossing a road. (X/@supriyasahuias)

“A day at Karapallam Check post near Tamil Nadu Karnataka border in Punjanur Range of BRT Tiger Reserve. You can't miss 'Mr Cool' the bus driver who reassures passengers and drives on with a bye to the elephant calling him Anna (Big Brother),” the IAS officer wrote. She also added that the video was captured by an individual named PC Moorthy.

The video opens to show a scene captured from inside a bus. An elephant is seen standing at the side of a road, a few feet away from the bus. As the clip progresses, the gentle giant is seen walking towards the bus. Without creating a ruckus, the bus driver slowly starts backing the vehicle to help the elephant cross the road. The video ends on a sweet note when the driver waves goodbye to the creature.

Take a look at this video of the elephant:

The video was posted on February 15. Since then, the share has collected more than 37,000 views. The share has further collected nearly 800 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

What did X users say about this video of the elephant?

“Super! Stay still, make no noise. The elephant will mind its own business,” posted an X user. “Unless provoked or sensing danger all creatures would keep their distance from humans and even amenable to kind gestures,” added another.

“Respect for animals and their homes is everything,” commented a third. “Excellent heartwarming gesture,” joined a fourth. “This is so sweet,” wrote a fifth. Many reacted to the video using heart or thumbs up emoticons.