Elephant herd moves out of forest to look for ragi crops in Tamil Nadu. Watch

Do you follow IAS officer Supriya Sahu on Twitter? Then you may be aware of the different wildlife-related videos she shares. Those videos give people a glimpse of the majestic animals and birds of the jungles. Just like this video she recently posted that shows a herd of elephants moving out of the forest in search of ragi corps in Tamil Nadu.

“That time of the year when large herds of elephants move out of forests looking for Ragi crops in eastern ghat mountain ranges in Tamil Nadu. Forest Teams are on their toes to safely drive elephant families back in forests. Local communities too have to play a huge role,” she wrote and shared a video.

The video shows many elephants walking together in unison in an area covered by trees:

That time of the year when large herds of elephants move out of forests looking for Ragi crops in eastern ghat mountain ranges in Tamil Nadu. Forest Teams are on their toes to safely drive elephant families back in forests.Local communities too have to play a huge role #TNForest pic.twitter.com/qCZvJ4Rg9r — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) December 5, 2022

The video was shared a day ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated close to 35,000 views and counting.

