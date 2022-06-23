Elephant herd provides security to calf, surround it on walk. Clip wows netizens

Elephants are such majestic animals and they fiercely protect their young ones. A video of a herd of elephants walking on the road with a calf walking between them surfaced online and has been winning hearts. The video shows the herd of elephants walking like they are providing security to the young one.

The video was shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda on June 22 and it has received more than 4.18 lakh views so far. The clip was shot in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore. It shows the herd of elephants walking on the road while the calf tries to walk as quickly as it can to match the steps of the adult elephants. The video looks to have been shot by someone in a car.

“No body on earth can provide better security than an elephant herd to the cute new born baby. It’s Z+++. Said to be from Sathyamangalam Coimbatore road,” Susanta Nanda wrote as caption to the video.

Watch the video below:

No body on earth can provide better security than an elephant herd to the cute new born baby. It’s Z+++.

Said to be from Sathyamangalam Coimbatore road. pic.twitter.com/iLuhIsHNXp — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) June 22, 2022

Another clip shared by the IFS officer shows how the elephants gathered around the calf in the beginning.

Netizens loved the protective nature of the elephants and posted several comments.

“So beautiful.Elephants have such a strong bonding that every female elephant in the herd is a mother to all the calves. They are so very protective of their calves and this video says it all. God bless them,” commented a Twitter user. “This is a pure dose of positivity. That picture is so perfect. God bless them all,” wrote another. “Magnificent show of Majesty,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on this video?