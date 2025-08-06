Elephant lovingly holds woman close as she sings to her: ‘She won’t let me walk away’

A touching video of an elephant gently wrapping its trunk around a woman while she sings has captured the hearts of many. The video, shared by Lek Chailert, founder of the Save Elephant Foundation, shows a remarkable display of affection between the elephant and Chailert herself. A woman sang to an elephant, who wrapped its trunk around her in a tender moment that captured hearts online.(Instagram/lek_chailert)

In the video, Chailert is seen resting her head against the elephant’s face as she sings softly. The elephant, identified as Faa Mai, responds by curling its trunk around her in what appears to be a gesture of trust, comfort, and love.

Watch the clip here:

Chailert shares the story behind the moment

In her caption accompanying the post, Chailert shared the background of the scene. “Every afternoon is a time for relaxation. Herds of elephants gather under the shade of the trees, and it becomes my moment to spend quiet time with them,” she wrote.

She continued, “One of their favourite things when standing together is listening to me sing. Especially Faa Mai—when she’s happy and enjoying the music, she won’t let me walk away. She always finds a way to keep me standing there, singing her favourite song until the very end.”

Chailert also added, “Song not only brings joy to elephants, but it also helps soften their hearts and makes them even more gentle.”

Internet moved by elephant’s affection

The video has already garnered over 258k views, with viewers pouring in with emotional and heartfelt comments. One user commented, “This is beyond beautiful—pure love and trust.” Another shared, “I can feel the bond through the screen. What a magical moment.” A third viewer wrote, “Animals understand far more than we give them credit for.”

Someone else remarked, “This is exactly the kind of content that heals the soul.” Another added, “The way she leans in and the elephant responds is just so moving.” One more user wrote, “I was crying halfway through the video. So much compassion.”