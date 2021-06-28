Elon Musk’s mother Maye Musk wishes him happy birthday with throwback pic

It’s a special day for Elon Musk since it’s his birthday. The Tesla CEO was born on June 28, 1971 and turns 50 today. Twitter is flooded with posts wishing him on his special day. Among the many wishes, this one by his mother stands out.

Elon Musk’s mother Maye Musk tweeted the sweetest birthday message for her son. What’s even more delightful is that she shared the post with an adorable throwback picture.

“Thank you for this wonderful day 50 years ago. You have brought me great joy. Lots of love,” she wrote in her tweet. She also added, “#HappyBirthdayElonMusk now trending” in the share.

Take a look at the tweet below:

Happy birthday ⁦@elonmusk⁩ 🎂🎉 Thank you for this wonderful day 50 years ago. You have brought me great joy. Lots of love ❤️❤️❤️ #HappyBirthdayElonMusk now trending 🙌🙏 pic.twitter.com/xro3QwQD1z — Maye Musk (@mayemusk) June 28, 2021

The tweet, posted earlier today, has collected over 51,000 likes and more than 3,500 retweets. Among the many reactions the tweet has received, one is a tweet by Elon Musk himself.

Here’s what he replied:

❤️ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 28, 2021

Many Twitter user’s posted birthday wishes for Elon Musk in the comments section.

“Happy Birthday, Elon!” wrote a Twitter user. “Thanks Maye, for bringing Elon into this world,” shared another.

Adorable baby! So curious even as an infant! pic.twitter.com/i2rdC2OziR — Gail - Texas (@gailalfa1) June 28, 2021

What do you think about this birthday post for Elon Musk by his mother?

