Elon Musk shares ‘what Earth looks like in radio frequency’. Unseen pic will stun you

Elon Musk often takes to X to share posts that keep his followers engaged and amused. From giving a glimpse of his personal life to sharing opinions on current events to updating X users on what his companies are working on, the tech billionaire’s posts often go viral. In his latest share, he posted a never-seen-before picture of Earth. The photo he shared shows what our home plant looks like in radio frequency. Elon Musk shared this image along with his "What Earth looks like in radio frequency" post. (X/@elonmusk)

“What Earth looks like in radio frequency from the ⁦Starlink⁩ direct to phone satellites,” Elon Musk shared. The photo he posted shows crisscross lines of black and grey with white spots in between.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Take a look at this share by Elon Musk:

The post was shared a few hours ago. Since then, it has accumulated over 1.2 million views - and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has further collected tons of comments from people.

What did X users say about Elon Musk’s post?

“Like clothing fabric, many threads are interwoven together,” wrote an X user.

“Wow, this is simply amazing,” joined another.

“This view of Earth in radio frequency from @Starlink direct to phone satellites is truly mesmerising! It highlights the intricate web of connections and technology that envelop our planet. It's a powerful reminder of the immense capabilities we have to understand and communicate across vast distances. However, let's not forget the environmental impact of such advancements. As we revel in these images, let's also ensure that the technology driving them is sustainable and mindful of our planet's well-being. Balancing progress with environmental responsibility is key to a truly bright future for Earth and all its inhabitants,” added a third.

Engineered by SpaceX, Starlink is “a high-speed internet around the world”. According to the company’s official website, “Starlink satellites with Direct to Cell capabilities enable ubiquitous access to texting, calling, and browsing wherever you may be on land, lakes, or coastal waters. Direct to Cell will also connect IoT devices with common LTE standards.”

What are your thoughts on this post on Earth by Elon Musk? Did the share leave you stunned?