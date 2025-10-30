Employee spends 10,000 wellness allowance on goats, her boss loves it

When a company offers its employees a wellness budget, most people think of gym memberships, yoga classes, or maybe a meditation app. But one employee decided to use hers in the most unexpected and adorable way possible. Instead of spending the allowance on a gym or spa session, the employee spent $120 (about ₹ 10,000) on goat pellets. (Pexels/Representational Image)

Recently, an X user shared that one of their team members had used her monthly wellness allowance to visit a zoo and feed the animals there.

Instead of spending it on traditional self-care activities, she spent $120 (approximately ₹10,000) on goat pellets.

The post quickly went viral for its heart-warming twist on the idea of workplace wellness.

"I just got receipts from one girl, and she’s used part of her budget to go to the zoo and feed the animals. $120 on goat pellets. I love her," the post reads.

Check out the post here:

Here's how people reacted to the post:

The post quickly drew thousands of likes and comments, with many calling the employee’s choice “the best use of a wellness budget ever.”

One of the users commented, “That’s actually really cool. Also, cool on you for giving her that opportunity. Well done!”

A second user commented, “Double her allowance.”

“You gotta support those unique ways people find peace and de-stress. For some folks, staring at goats is way more effective than another guided meditation app. It shows you trust your team to know what truly benefits them outside the typical stuff,” another user commented.

Boss shares team’s wellness picks:

The boss also shared some of the other quirky ways the team had used their wellness budgets. One employee bought a $100 tea cup, saying, “Drinking out of a nice cup makes her happy.” Another adopted a cat, explaining that no justification was needed.

One employee used her allowance to buy movie tickets for a girls’ night, while another spent it on a quarter of a cow.