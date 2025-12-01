Employee uses Google’s Nano Banana AI tool to edit hand with fake injury, HR approves paid leave: ‘HR felt bad’

AI technology has advanced so rapidly that even simple photo edits are starting to look completely real. Google’s updated Nano Banana AI image generator recently proved this, after its hyper-realistic results began spreading online. Within seconds, Google Nano Banana produced an edited image that looked shockingly real.(Shreyash Nirmal/LinkedIn)

Soon after the rollout, curious users started testing its abilities, and one employee decided to use it in a rather sneaky way to get paid leave.

The employee began with a clean photo of his hand, no cuts, no bruises, nothing unusual. He then opened the Nano Banana tool and typed a short prompt asking the AI to add an injury.

AI injury fools HR:

Within seconds, the tool produced an edited image that looked shockingly believable. The picture showed a sharp, fresh wound with redness and realistic texture, the sort of detail that would make anyone think it was genuine.

A LinkedIn post showing a side-by-side of the unedited and edited hand photo was shared by Shreyash Nirmal, founder of Gorilla Trend Technologies.

The employee sent the edited photo to his HR team, claiming he had fallen from his bike. HR saw the image, felt sorry for him, and approved his paid leave almost immediately. There was no extra verification because the AI-generated injury looked completely convincing.

“The HR representative, seeing the 'injury,' immediately escalated it to the manager. Within minutes, the leave was approved with a caring message,” he adds.

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when he responds.

Social media users flooded the comments with a mix of shock, humour, and concern. Many were amazed at how real the AI-generated wound looked, while others joked that workplace leave requests would never be the same again.

One of the users commented, “Jis company me iss tarah se proof dena pad jaye wo company already barbaad hai.”

A second user commented, “It's a cultural issue, not an AI or HR / Manager issue. This is how the culture is created in this company, where the pressure of work and toxicity encourage Managers to ask for these proofs, and employees are smart enough to create them.”

“This generation of kids is lucky to fake with simple apps,” another user commented.

The post was shared on November 29, 2025, and since then, it has gained more than 1,000 views and numerous comments.