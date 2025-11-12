‘Entire office alive at 10 pm’: Rippling co-founder Prasanna Sankar praises team at new crypto startup

Prasanna Sankar has shared a post of appreciation for the team of his new startup, 0xPPL. The former CTO of Rippling shared a photograph from the 0xPPL office which shows team members busy at work even at the late hour of 10 pm. The team at Prasanna Sankar's 0xPPL was photographed working late into the night (X/@myprasanna)

“It’s 10pm and the entire office is alive. No one told them to stay. Blessed to be working with a team of owners,” he wrote, adding that the crypto startup is still looking for people to join the team.

In a follow-up post, he said that pizzas had been delivered to the office to help employees power through the long night.

Who is Prasanna Sankar?

Prasanna Sankar is the co-founder and former CTO of Rippling, a $10 billion HR tech company based in San Francisco.

Sankar left Rippling in 2020. He told Forbes in an October 2025 interview that he no longer has a stake in the firm and has divested his shares over the years.

The Indian-origin entrepreneur was born and raised in Chennai, spent many years in the San Francisco Bay Area while building Rippling, and later moved to Singapore.

Before establishing Rippling, Sankar built his expertise at major tech firms, including an internship at Google in 2006 and a role at Microsoft Canada.

In 2023, three years after leaving Rippling, he launched what he describes as a decentralized social network for crypto natives called 0xPPL.

He took to social media yesterday to write: “I’m excited to launch today: 0xPPL 2.0 - something I’ve poured a lot of my life energy into. It’s a crypto superapp for all things onchain.”

Personal life in spotlight

Despite his professional achievements, Sankar is perhaps best known for his bitter and public custody battle with estranged wife Dhivya Sashidhar.

In March this year, Sankar made a series of social media posts accusing Dhivya of cheating on him with a married man, abducting their 9-year-old son and filing false charges against him.

However, Dhivya Sashidhar has painted a starkly different picture of the couple's tumultous relationship. Talking to The San Francisco Standard, Sashidhar claimed that her husband forced her to have sex soon after childbirth and threatened to cheat on her if denied.

(Also read: Rippling co-founder’s wife breaks silence on ‘XL size condom’ message to alleged lover)

She alleged that he tried to force her to open their marriage to more partners, spied on her with hidden cameras in their home and solicited prostitutes.

She also accused him of dragging her and their son around the world in a bid to evade taxes and manipulate laws to ensure she did not receive proper compensation after their split.