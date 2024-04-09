 Entrepreneur uses Notion to manage marriage, netizens say ‘haven’t gone as far’ | Trending - Hindustan Times
Entrepreneur uses Notion to manage marriage, netizens say ‘haven’t gone as far’

ByArfa Javaid
Apr 09, 2024 04:28 PM IST

After the entrepreneur shared that he uses Notion to manage his marriage, people couldn’t wrap their minds around it.

An entrepreneur based in Israel has sparked chatter on social media after he shared that he uses the popular productivity tool called Notion to manage his marriage. Ben Lang even shared a screenshot of his Notion page which has everything right from the to-do list to groceries, budget tracker, travel plans, and a list of chores that the couple needs to do.

The entrepreneur shared that he has his own Notion workspace for everything personal, and shared one with his wife. (X/@benln)
The entrepreneur shared that he has his own Notion workspace for everything personal, and shared one with his wife. (X/@benln)

“My wife and I use Notion religiously to manage our day-to-day life. Here’s a screenshot of our set-up,” wrote Lang while sharing a screenshot of Notion on X.

He added, “For those setting this up, the way I set this up is I have my own Notion workspace for everything personal, and we have this shared home base I shared above in a separate workspace with both of us as members.”

It is worth noting that Lang used to work with Notion when the company had fewer than 15 members.

Take a look at his posts below:

Since the post was shared, people couldn’t stop but share their reactions on how this entrepreneur uses Notion.

Here’s what people are saying about it on social media:

An individual wrote, “If you’re managing your marriage via a Notion template, please know that I respect you but also hate you.”

“I love systems but people using Notion for their marriage are taking it a bit too far for me lol,” added another.

A third expressed, “Haven’t gone as far as a Notion doc, but a solid Google Calendar is the bedrock of my marriage.”

“Look I love dunking on tech bros as much as the rest of us but I’ve gotta say I’m team Notion Marriage Guy y’all are being mean and messy,” shared a fourth.

A fifth joined, “Why exactly are people clowning the marriage notion template guy? A husband putting effort into proactively sharing in the planning and thinking behind all of these things is good, actually.”

“Date Me Docs was just the beginning. We now have Notion Marriage OKR templates,” chimed in a sixth.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

