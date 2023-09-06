Escaped 100-year-old tortoise reunites with family

After a 100-year-old tortoise escaped from its family home, it was reunited with its owners with the help of The Parish of Ascension. 100-year-old tortoise with its family. (Facebook/@The Parish of Ascension )

The Parish of Ascension took to Facebook to share about the tortoise after it was spotted near a canal. They wrote, "We are #AscensionProud of our Animal Control Team, who rescued a beautiful African Tortoise. This morning, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office called them out for a land tortoise in distress in New River Canal." (Also Read: Tortoise tries to cuddle with cat on tiny bed. Kitty just doesn’t like it)

They further added, "Two animal control officers, Curt Trepagnier and Isreal Millet, then worked with APSO to retrieve the tortoise from the canal. The tortoise was humanely contained, loaded into the truck, and safely transported to Cara's House-Ascension Parish Animal Shelter. The African Tortoise is being held at Cara's House on a three-day stray hold.

If an owner doesn't reclaim the tortoise within three days, it will be up for adoption."

Take a look at the post shared by The Parish of Ascension here:

Soon after this post was shared, the owner of the tortoise contacted The Parish of Ascension and came to pick up the reptile.

This post was shared on August 31. Since being shared, it has garnered numerous likes and several comments.

Here's what people are saying about this post:

An individual wrote, "The best thing I have seen all week." A second added, "Love this! Best post I’ve seen today." (Also Read: Dog brings gifts for tortoise best friend while visiting him daily. Watch)

"That's amazing! So glad he's back with family so he can be there for the next generation to grow up with," posted a third.

A fourth shared, " He sure is glad to be home. His family takes such good care of him and loves him. He seems to be the favorite."

A fifth added, "Video of the year award. This is so cute and funny!"

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON