Home / Trending / Ever seen an elephant rub its eye? Video goes viral

Ever seen an elephant rub its eye? Video goes viral

ByTrisha Sengupta
Apr 22, 2023 10:48 AM IST

The video showing an elephant rubbing its eyes was posted on Reddit.

Elephants are majestic animals that never fail to fascinate people. Probably that is the reason, the videos of the gentle giants shared online often leave people amused. From baby elephants playing with each other to mama elephants teaching things to their kids, there are different videos of this creature. However, have you ever seen a video that shows how an elephant rubs its eyes? This video shared on Reddit shows just that.

The video of an elephant rubbing its eye have gone viral.(Screengrab)
The video of an elephant rubbing its eye have gone viral.(Screengrab)

“How an elephant rubs its eye,” reads the caption posted along with the clip. The video opens to show an elephant rubbing its eye using its trunk.

Also Read: Mama elephant shows her baby how to cross a road with caution. Watch adorable video

Take a look at the video:

How an elephant rubs its eye
by u/amish_novelty in interestingasfuck

The video was shared some five days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated over 48,000 upvotes. It has also gathered tons of comments. People couldn’t stop commenting on the cuteness of the clip.

Here’s how Reddit users reacted:

“If that isn’t the cutest freaking thing I’ve ever seen,” posted a Reddit user. “It's somehow everything I thought it'd be and more,” commented another. “Makes a lot more sense than trying to use its paw,” shared a third. “If that’s not adorable, idk what is!!!” expressed a fourth. “I love elephants so damn much,” wrote a fifth.

Also Read: Mama elephant fights crocodile to save baby. Watch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
viral video reddit video
viral video reddit video
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 22, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out