News / Trending / Excitement grows on X ahead of India vs New Zealand World Cup 2023 match

Excitement grows on X ahead of India vs New Zealand World Cup 2023 match

ByArfa Javaid
Oct 22, 2023 01:48 PM IST

Both India and New Zealand are the only undefeated teams so far in the Cricket World Cup 2023. Ahead of their match, social media is filled numerous posts.

India will take on New Zealand at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamsala today, October 22. Both India and New Zealand are the only teams that remained undefeated till now in the Cricket World Cup 2023. India began its World Cup campaign by emerging victorious against Australia, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh. New Zealand, on the other hand, has also put up a strong show with wins over England, Netherlands, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

A cricket fan posted this pic ahead of the India vs New Zealand Cricket World Cup match and manifested team India's win. (X/@SivaHarsha_23)
A cricket fan posted this pic ahead of the India vs New Zealand Cricket World Cup match and manifested team India's win. (X/@SivaHarsha_23)

Read| Check live updates on India vs New Zealand match here.

As the anticipation around the India vs New Zealand match grows, social media is abuzz with reactions ahead of the match.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Read| ‘If irony had a face’: Man’s placard during Ind vs Ban match goes viral

Take a look at some of them below:

Swiggy’s witty tweet ahead of the much-anticipated clash.

Here’s what this individual tweeted.

Trent Boult’s message for team India.

Check out this video on the India vs New Zealand match today in Dharamshala.

“King Kohli masterclass needed today,” wrote an individual while tweeting a picture of the cricketer on X.

Another is manifesting India’s win against New Zealand.

Here’s what this X user tweeted.

As things stand, New Zealand is leading the points table with an impressive net run-rate (NRR) of +1.923, while India is closely following in second place with an NRR of +1.659. It would be interesting to witness which team’s winning streak will continue with today’s match.

Cricket World Cup 2023

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup started on October 5, with England and New Zealand playing the inaugural match. New Zealand emerged victorious over the defending champions by nine wickets. India started its World Cup campaign with a match against Australia on October 8 and won by six wickets. The final of this mega cricket event will be played on November 19 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Also Read| Pune stadium erupts in joy as Virat Kohli makes ODI bowling comeback after 6 years

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out