Ex-Google employee chooses startup life over returning to tech giant: ‘I want to keep building’

A Bengaluru-based entrepreneur who spent three-and-a-half years at Google before resigning to build a startup claims he has turned down an offer to return to the tech giant. Raj Vikramaditya, the founder of takeUforward, revealed in an X post that he was recently approached by a Google recruiter to check if he was interested in a job. Raj Vikramaditya quit Google in 2025 to focus on his startup

Vikramaditya said he turned down the opportunity as he wants to focus on building and growing his startup takeUforward, which is an e‑learning platform that offers resources, problem sets and coding interview preparation for aspiring software engineers.

‘I want to keep building’ Raj Vikramaditya worked for Google between February 2022 to June 2025. In August 2025, he launched takeUforward with the aim of building a one-stop platform for aspiring software developers. The company combines free tutorials, practice problems and paid subscription content to help students and job seekers improve technical skills and crack placements.

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In an X post shared yesterday, Vikramaditya said that a Google recruiter approached him with vacancies.

“Got a call from a recruiter at Google to check if I wanted to return to one of the teams hiring,” he wrote.