Ex-Google techie receives rejection email for internship she applied to 4 years ago

A software engineer who used to work at Google recently shared a surprising blast from the past that has left people chuckling. Taking to social media, she posted a screenshot of a rejection email for a "Fullstack Tools Developer Intern" position she had applied for four years ago. The email arrived long after she had already established her career. A Google techie’s post about the internship rejection email has sparked chuckles. (Representative image). (Unsplash)

“Finally received the rejection for an internship I applied for 4 years back. Never lose hope!” Anu Sharma wrote. She shared an image of the rejection email.

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The subject line of the email reads, “Thank You For Your Interest In Our Fullstack Tools Developer Intern Position.”

Addressed to Sharma, a part of the email says, “Thank you for giving us the opportunity to consider you for the position of Fullstack Tools Developer Intern. We regret to inform you that we will not be moving forward with your candidacy at this time. We will retain your information in our system and may reach out to you if…”