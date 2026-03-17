Ex-Google techie receives rejection email for internship she applied to 4 years ago
While some social media users labelled it a “facepalm” moment, others took the route of hilarity while reacting.
A software engineer who used to work at Google recently shared a surprising blast from the past that has left people chuckling. Taking to social media, she posted a screenshot of a rejection email for a "Fullstack Tools Developer Intern" position she had applied for four years ago. The email arrived long after she had already established her career.
“Finally received the rejection for an internship I applied for 4 years back. Never lose hope!” Anu Sharma wrote. She shared an image of the rejection email.
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The subject line of the email reads, “Thank You For Your Interest In Our Fullstack Tools Developer Intern Position.”
Addressed to Sharma, a part of the email says, “Thank you for giving us the opportunity to consider you for the position of Fullstack Tools Developer Intern. We regret to inform you that we will not be moving forward with your candidacy at this time. We will retain your information in our system and may reach out to you if…”
How did social media react?
An individual joked, “At least ye 4 saal baad aaya. I got a rejection just 4 seconds after applying.” Another added, “That might be the most delayed rejection ever. But the lesson stands strong: Never lose hope.”
A third commented, “The rejection arrived… just 4 years later. Good reminder that life moves faster than inboxes.” A fourth wrote, “What did they do in these four years?”
Also Read: Tech founder shares hard lesson after firing two interns he once backed: 'Bosses and interns can’t be friends'
According to her LinkedIn profile, Sharma completed her B.Tech from Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women. She started her career freelancing but soon shifted to full-time jobs.
Over the years, she has worked with various organisations, including Uber, Twitter (Now X), and Google. The profile indicates she worked as a software engineer at Google for over 2 years, from 2024 to 2026.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More