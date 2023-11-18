Family can’t keep calm as woman becomes the first among them to pass the bar

An incredible moment of a family’s reaction to a woman’s achievements was captured on camera. A video of the moments was shared on social media, and it has since won people over. The clip shows how the family celebrates the woman passing the bar exam. The image shows a woman after clearing her bar exam. (Instagram/@hi.jesss)

The video is posted on an Instagram page called Goodnews Movement. The page is filled with stories of humanity and positivity that may turn your heart into a puddle. Their latest share is this video of a woman passing an exam.

“Hard work pays off, she passed the bar - and first in her family to do so. Congratulations (love mom protecting the computer),” reads the caption shared along with the clip.

The video opens with a woman sitting at a table with a computer in front of her. A few people, her family, are also seen looking at the screen with anticipation. Within moments, the woman informs that she has passed the exam. It’s at that very moment her family screams in joy. A text insert also appears on the screen that reads, “You’re a first Gen Salvadorian-American finding out you passed the CA Bar exam!”

Take a look at this video of the family:

