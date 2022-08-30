Fans sing Chak De India after team India's 5-wicket victory over Pakistan. Watch

Fans in India experienced an uplifting and emotional moment when India secured a five-wicket victory against Pakistan in the Asia Cup opener at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. While social media has been flooding with mixed emotions from fans, a video has been going viral on Twitter that shows a crowd-packed stadium singing along to Chak De India from Shah Rukh Khan's film of the same name.

The video was shared by a Twitter user and a YouTuber with more than eight million subscribers named Dhruv Rathee. "Winning moment..what a feeling. Whole stadium singing Chak De India!" read the caption. The clip shows a stadium packed with fans singing the Hindi song, Chak De India vehemently after India won the match against Pakistan. As the voice of the fans echoes through the stadium, towards the end the video shows the scoreboard flashing, "IND WON BY 5 WKTS."

Take a look at the video:

Winning moment.. what a feeling 😍



Whole stadium singing Chak De India! pic.twitter.com/ouI0gt5ZiP — Dhruv Rathee (@dhruv_rathee) August 28, 2022

The video has been posted one day ago and soon it amassed more than two lakh views and 24,000 likes. Congratulating India for the win, several users commented on the tweet.

One of the users commented, "Chak De India is an emotion. " "I'm Pakistani but I'm getting goosebumps!! Congratulations guys!" wrote another. "Thank you for sharing and being a part of this precious moment, congratulations to all Indians," expressed a third. "The only reply… congrats to our Indian team! Smashing win… every INDIAN IS PROUD!" commented a fourth user.