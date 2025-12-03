Father mistakes daughter’s simple gesture as request for money, internet says ‘protect this man’

A wholesome father-daughter moment captured on a train platform is melting hearts on social media, with many calling it one of the “purest” videos of the year. The video struck an emotional chord online.(Instagram/@ayu_shikesarwani)

The clip, shared by Instagram user Ayu Shikesarwani, shows her standing inside a train as it prepares to leave the station while her father waits outside on the platform. As the train begins to move, Ayu flashes a playful hand gesture - the popular finger-heart sign popularly known as the Korean heart gesture - to express affection. But her father adorably misunderstands it. Believing she is signalling for money, he rushes toward the departing train, pulls out cash from his pocket, and hands it to her just seconds before the train pulls away.

The text overlay on the video reads, “POV: We’re the last generation who grew up with parents this innocent, this pure. Showed him the Korean heart, he thought I was asking for money and actually gave it. The kind of innocence only our parents carry.”

Watch the video below:

(Also Read: Dad’s sweet message asking his daughter when she is free to call wins hearts: 'Are your office hours over?')

Social media reactions

The video struck an emotional chord online, prompting many to reflect on the simple and selfless ways parents show love.

Quick-commerce platform Blinkit also joined the conversation, calling it the “most wholesome reel on the internet today.”

“You can see heartache, and concern for his daughter's safety in his eyes. He is thinking how you are going to manage by yourself, whatever you are going for. A dad's love for his princess. My gosh,” one user wrote.

“Such pure emotions need to be cherished more. Adulting has brought us so much responsibilities that we are not able to live these moments,” commented another.

“A father never shies away from giving. Be it blessings, money, companionship, protection or love,” wrote a third user. “Protect this man !!!!!” said one user.

“Commenting again because it melted me. I still have that 500 rs note which my dad gave it to me when I was leaving the country. And he said plane me kuch kha Lena,” one user wrote.