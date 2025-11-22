Dad’s sweet message asking his daughter when she is free to call wins hearts: 'Are your office hours over?'

A father’s simple text asking when he can call his daughter has gone viral, winning hearts online. The screenshot of the WhatsApp conversation was shared on X.(Pexels/Representational Image)

The screenshot of the WhatsApp conversation was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Tanvi Gaikwad.

In the messages, the father gently asks, “Are your office hours over? What time shall I call?” His thoughtful question is followed by the daughter’s sweet reply: “Anytime. You don’t need to take an appointment.”

“Papa thinks twice about my availability before giving me a call but slack huddles happen while I am on another meeting. We need to turn this around,” the caption of the post reads.

Check out the post here:

What makes the conversation so endearing is the innocence and simplicity of the father’s message. His gentle message reflects a caring, thoughtful parent who wants to connect with his daughter but doesn’t want to disturb her during work.

The father, in fact, only wanted to buy an iron and was checking the best time to call her.

HT.com has reached out to the user for a comment. This report will be updated when she responds.

Here's how people reacted to the post:

Social media users were quick to respond to the heartwarming exchange, with many praising the father’s thoughtfulness and the daughter’s sweet reply.

Some shared their own similar moments with family, reflecting on the joy of such small, thoughtful gestures from parents.

One of the users commented, “Parents shouldn’t have to think twice before calling us. Work culture really messed up our priorities.”

A second user commented, “Genuinely how cute of him!”

A third user commented, “Unfortunately, our generation seems to have forgotten this. I'm still mockingly teased for doing something so simple.”

“Okay, but this is actually too real lol, papa checking your calendar before calling is peak corporate parenting vibes,” another user commented.

