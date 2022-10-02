Father-daughter duo's dance performance to songs from early 2000s on wedding day amazes netizens. Watch

A wedding is indeed a big day in anyone's life and one leaves no stone unturned to make their big day all the more memorable. Just like this bride dancing with her father on her wedding day in a video shared on Instagram. The video shows the father-daughter duo grooving together to songs from the early 2000s which was a part of their 'dance through the decades performance'.

The video was posted by an Instagram user named Brittany Revell with the caption, "Can’t even explain how fun it was teaching my dad some of my go-to moves from middle school. " The text insert on the video reads, "POV: you grew up in the early 2000s." The video shows the bride wearing sneakers and dancing with her dad to Teach Me How To Dougie by Cali Swag District. The brilliant performance by the bride and her dad left the guests in the room gushing at their moves.

Watch the video here:

The video has been posted on August 21, and it has since raked a whopping 30 million views. The viral video prompted several users to post comments and express their views.

One of the Instagram users wrote, "I love him!!! He’s everyone’s dad at this point. So much love to you and your family!! Thank you for sharing this joy!" "If you were born in the early 2000s, you are still not grown up," posted another. A third expressed, "I am sick at home with Covid-19 and I saw a video of you and your father on the news. I instantly felt happy." A fourth commented, "Wedding goals."

