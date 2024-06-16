Vedanta’s Anil Agarwal recollects conversation with his bauji during his struggling years: ‘He always used to say…’

Anil Agarwal, founder and chairman of Vedanta Group, took to X to share a special story about a conversation he had with his father during his struggling years. Celebrating his “bauji” on Father’s Day, he posted how that conversation helped him learn valuable life lessons. Father’s Day 2024: Anil Agarwal posted this throwback picture with his bauji on X. (X/@AnilAgarwal_Ved)

“During my years of struggle in Bombay, ek shaam (evening) main aur Bauji Marine Drive pe baithe the. He asked me to take a break and go back home to Patna with him for a few days. I was upset and silent,” Anil Agarwal wrote. In the following lines, he added that the conversation helped him get close to his father and taught him never to give up.

“He always used to say, ‘Baat karne se har cheez ka hal nikal sakta hai, aur yeh har rishtey ki neev hoti hai.’ Yahi seekh maine apne bachhon ko bhi di (Solutions come when you communicate and this is also the building block of every relationship),” he continued.

In the concluding lines of his post, he shared, “In life there comes a time when our parents may not be with us but their sanskar, life lessons and blessings stay with us and keep guiding us”, adding that now when his kids wished him on this special day, he also felt the urge to thank his “bauji”.

At the age of 19, Anil Agarwal left his home and reached Mumbai, where he eventually started his own company. During his initial years, his first nine ventures failed. However, he didn’t give up and started his tenth attempt with cable production. He later expanded it into the manufacturing of copper and aluminium and eventually established Vedanta.

