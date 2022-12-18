Anand Mahindra gets ready for FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and France with Lionel Messi-related video

The Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup 2022 final is all set to take place at Lusail Stadium in Qatar. Anticipations are high for this match as both the teams will compete to take their shot at winning the world cup title for the third time. Furthermore, it is Argentina captain Lionel Messi’s last World Cup game as he already came forward to announce that he will retire after the final match of ongoing world cup. It means, this is also his last chance to win the prestigious trophy. Expectedly, besides posts related to the upcoming football match, fans are also sharing tons of tweets regarding the footballer. Amid those, a post by Anand Mahindra has left people intrigued. He shared a throwback video to show a person getting a portrait of Messi on their head during a haircut.

“I believe this is from 4 years ago, at the time of the last WC. But very appropriate as we all await an iconic final tomorrow! With #Messi in the Middle of it all,” the business tycoon wrote while sharing the video.

Take a look at the clip:

I believe this is from 4 years ago, at the time of the last WC. But very appropriate as we all await an iconic final tomorrow! With #Messi in the Middle of it all. pic.twitter.com/ysOoaDTjDg — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 17, 2022

Since being posted a day ago, the video has received close to two lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also received nearly 9,300 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Take a look at what people are sharing on the video’s comments section:

“Wowwwww! What an Art Sir!” wrote a Twitter user. “Great artist,” expressed another. “Awesome,” praised a third. “Really awesome art on hair style,” commented a fourth.