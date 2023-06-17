Flight’s door bursts open mid-air. Terrifying moment captured on camera

A video showing how a flight’s emergency door opened mid-air has left people terrified. The clip shows Brazilian singer and songwriter Tierry onboard the flight along with his teammates. Reportedly, no one was hurt in the incident. The image shows how the door of a flight opened mid-air.(Screengrab)

The video was posted on the Twitter handle Breaking Aviation News & Videos. “The aircraft of Brazilian singer and songwriter Tierry safely lands at São Luís Airport after the cargo door opens in flight,” they tweeted. In a follow up tweet, they added, “The Embraer-110 operated by NHR Táxi Aéreo was transporting Tierry and his band members after a show in São Luís, Maranhão, when the incident occurred.”

Also Read: Woman dances inside plane as passengers wait for her to move

The band members are safe and have returned to their hotel, reports the Express. Investigation is still underway to determine what caused the incident.

Take a look at the video that captures the scary moment:

The video was posted on June 14. Since being shared, it has received several comments from people.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted to the video of a flight’s door opening mid-air:

“Must have been quite a breezy ride,” wrote a Twitter user. “I’m beyond shocked everyone just stayed very calm, including the cameraman,” joined another. “Rather scary,” added a third.