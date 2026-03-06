Foreigner shares Bengaluru’s contrasting sides after walk in Indiranagar: ‘City changes like a kaleidoscope’
A foreign traveller’s reflections on Bengaluru have sparked conversation online after he described how dramatically the city’s character can change from one street to another.
Taking to X, a man using the username @Eiji_dal_1974 shared his impressions after walking through the Indiranagar neighbourhood, one of Bengaluru’s most popular urban districts.
In his post, he wrote: “Bengaluru. Walking around Indiranagar showed me another face of the city. Bengaluru maybe India itself changes like a kaleidoscope. Every street feels different. Near Sri Kodandaramaswamy Temple, the atmosphere was deeply traditional and beautiful. But 100 Feet Road suddenly reminded me of Paris and New York. India is fascinating like that. Still, I choose tradition.”
Take a look here at the post:
A city where tradition meets global urban life
Indiranagar is widely known for its lively streets filled with cafés, restaurants, boutiques and nightlife. At the same time, the area is home to temples and quiet residential pockets that preserve an older, more traditional character.
The traveller’s post specifically referenced Sri Kodandaramaswamy Temple, which he described as offering a “deeply traditional and beautiful” atmosphere. Just a short distance away, he said the bustling 100 Feet Road felt reminiscent of major global cities.
The comparison resonated with many people online who believe Bengaluru’s charm lies in its ability to blend tradition with modern urban culture.
Social media reacts
The post quickly gathered reactions from users, many of whom shared their own appreciation for the city’s unique character.
One user suggested exploring more parts of the city, writing, “Have you been to South Bengaluru? Try visiting it.” Another commented, “This is so amazing,” while a third wrote, “I completely agree with your observations.”
Residents of the city also responded warmly. One user said, “From a resident of Bengaluru, I just want to thank you for your words.” Another added, “That's why I love my city,” while one more wrote, “Bengaluru is indeed very unique.”
