Forest officials in Odisha rescue a leopard, release it into the wild. IFS officer shares video

Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda took to X to share a video of a leopard being released into the wild. The leopard was rescued by a team of 18 people after it made its way into the Balasore district in Odisha. Leopard taking a leap into the wild after being rescued by forest officials. (X/@susantananda3)

“The 18 RRT (rapid response teams) with specialised vehicles are doing an excellent rescue operations in the field,” wrote Nanda while sharing a video on X.

He added, “The leopard that strayed into human habitation at Balasore district yesterday was successfully rescued and released into the sanctuary today by the RRT team of Baripada.”

The seven-second-long video shows the dedicated efforts of forest officials as they carefully release the caged leopard into its natural habitat. The video also shows the leopard taking a mighty leap and disappearing from sight.

Watch the video here:

The video, which was shared on June 9, has received over 8,000 views and the numbers are still increasing. Additionally, the video has also received over 400 likes and numerous comments.

Here’s how people reacted to this video:

“An unharmed and happy leopard. Well done RRT team. Great work,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Very nice. Congratulations.”

“Kudos to the team. Great work. God bless you all,” expressed a third.

A fourth wrote, “Nice.”