Forest officials rescue 13-foot-long Burmese python near Siliguri
The officials of Dabgram forest range have rescued a 13ft long Burmese python on Tuesday near Fulbari area in West Bengal's Siliguri.
"The snake took shelter in a water pipe beside a road near Fulbari area in Siliguri. The team reached the spot after receiving information from the local residents," a forest official Arith Dey informed.
"The snake was rescued but it created panic among the locals," Dey said.
A local resident said that they tried to rescue the snake but failed.
"We later informed the forest department and they recued it," he said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aishwarya doppelganger: Exhilarated to be compared to ‘world’s most beautiful woman’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
People in Sudan enjoy movies in drive-in cinema. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Forest officials rescue 13-foot-long Burmese python near Siliguri
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
World Wildlife Day 2021: PM Modi lauds rise in big cat population
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Smriti Irani’s hilarious caption for pic with pet dog leaves netizens in splits
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cockatoo’s happy dance with human on country music is all you need to see today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ducks find ‘quack’ in icy lake to swim through. Video has an important message
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Her husband passed away unexpectedly, her student warmed her heart with this
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chrissy Teigen shares cute clip of son watching Tom and Jerry movie. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Gandhi tries hand at plucking tea leaves in Assam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shashi Tharoor tweets this after video on speaking English like him goes viral
- The 35-seconds-long clip featuring Chaudhry himself shows three steps to speak fluent English like Shashi Tharoor.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Watch: Doggo displays perfect skills to become a spy in obstacle challenge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fossils of Titanosaur, oldest member of dinosaur group, unearthed in Argentina
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
This swift flowing river of lava may terrify and amaze you at the same time
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Doggo’s adorable reaction to the word ‘hungry’ makes this an awesome video
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox