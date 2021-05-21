Friendly cat asks for pets in the sweetest way possible. Watch

If you like watching adorable videos of animals, look no further than this video of the sweetest kitty. Chances are, watching this video will put a smile on your face and even relieve you of any stress you may have.

The video features a barn cat asking a hooman for some pets. What makes the clip a wonderful watch is how politely it does so - by gently tapping the man with its paw.

“Just your friendly local barn cat asking for pets,” says the caption shared along with the video. Watch the kitty in action below, it will definitely bring you joy.





Shared a day ago, the video has collected over 56,000 upvotes and hundreds of comments. While many have posted how much they love the video, many others, who are cat parents, have shared how their cats do the same thing. Some even suggested the owners get the cat checked since it was drooling.

“My cat does this to me, I've never seen another cat do that!” posted an individual. “My cat does the same thing. I can always tell when he wants to be petted rather than trying to get my attention for food or to be let out because he is much more gentle when he wants petting,” added another.

“Excuse me, sir. Could you just... Yeah, that's it...” wrote a Reddit user imagining the cat’s thoughts. “Very gentle and polite kitty, send him my regards,” posted another.

What do you think about the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON