From ₹10 LPA to ₹40 LPA: Techie from Tier 3 college shares career journey

The user said he landed a ₹10 LPA offer through pooled campus placements and joined his first company soon after graduation. Over the next 2 years, he switched jobs twice, eventually reaching a ₹40 LPA package after receiving an offer from a Hyderabad-based company.

According to the post, the techie began serious coding preparation in his 3rd year of college. He admitted that he was not initially focused on his career, but certain personal experiences motivated him to change course around his 4th semester. That shift, he said, proved crucial during campus placements.

In the post, shared on Reddit with the title “From Tier 3 College (10 LPA to -> 40 LPA)”, the user said he wanted to encourage students from lesser-known colleges not to give up on their dreams. “Please never ever give up on your dreams. Just work hard and one day you will succeed for sure,” he wrote.

A techie from a Tier 3 engineering college has shared his journey from earning ₹10 lakh per annum to ₹40 lakh per annum in just 2 years, offering both hope and practical advice to young engineers navigating India’s competitive tech job market.

Challenges beyond salary growth? In the post, the user further highlighted challenges beyond salary growth. The techie, who is originally from Andhra Pradesh, said he had never lived in Hyderabad before and knew no one in the city. Having previously worked in Bengaluru, he said networking there had been easier through startup meetups and sports activities.

Now relocating to Hyderabad, he asked fellow users for suggestions on how to build a professional and social network in the city. He shared that he was exploring ideas beyond his full-time job, not for money, but to build a community and meaningful connections.

Among the ideas he floated were starting a YouTube channel focused on coding and interview preparation, video game streaming, and even creating a support group for unemployed software job aspirants. The latter, he said, could involve weekend meetups, referrals, and collective support to help people land jobs and celebrate each other’s successes.

“I recently got a thought of starting some YouTube channel and do something else to build some network or community...and thought to do either edtech content for software coding and interviews related ...but already lots of channels are there ...and then thought to do video game streaming...but i know it's not that easy for a man to get views through gaming. Then thought to build a community for all unemployed software job aspirants and arrange meetups every weekend and support eachother in getting jobs... referrals and celebrate each and everyone whoever gets jobs...like that ...but I am really stuck what to do...can you please suggest me what to do ....Just to build some good network, but not to earn money,” he wrote.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)