Frustrated man chases tourist bus in Himachal, confronts them over littering: 'Galat baat hai yeh'

In the video, the man explains that he was riding behind a mini bus for some time and saw food packaging and plastic bags being thrown out of its windows. "I have been watching them throwing garbage on the road and I have decided to stop them and have a chat to educate them," he says on the video. After a while, he catches up to the mini bus and asks its driver to open the door and gets inside.

The man quickly confronts the families seated inside about their constant littering. They reply by saying that they were only throwing sick bags out the window. "Plastic use is banned her. I request you all not to litter plastic here. Keep a garbage bag inside to throw your trash," he advised.

The driver claimed that he did have a garbage bin in the mini bus but the tourists chose not to use it and began littering on the road. "Anyone who comes from any other state or even those who live in Himachal have no right to litter here. Himachal is offering you pristine hills and you are giving it trash in return. Please don't litter and make sure to spread this message around," he said in the video.

The post quickly gained thousands of views on Reddit, with users praising the man for his polite intervention. "As locals of ecologically sensitive areas let’s make this common. Record but politely tell them to not do it. At least to these areas," said one of them.

"Great effort to stop them and make them aware. Really appreciate it, these educated idiots need to be made aware of the harm they are doing!" said another.

